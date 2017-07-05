Locations:
Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals is located on the spectacular Oregon Coast, managing over 60 vacation rental homes from Cannon Beach to Cove Beach. We offer oceanfront and ocean view homes, condos, and guest suites. Our homes range from 1-bedroom/1-bath guest suites to 5 bedroom/4 bath luxury homes. 
 
We also feature over 35 pet friendly homes. All are fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Cannon Beach also offers everything from marvelous restaurants and art galleries to outdoor recreation, fine shopping and one of the most beautiful beaches in the country.
 
Watch the puffins, explore the tide pools at Haystack Rock, and enjoy a warm and welcoming vacation home with Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals.
 
 

Upcoming Cannon Beach Events for 2016:

Pallete Puddlers - Every Monday  10am - 2pm
Stormy Weather Arts Festival - Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th.
Women's Only Weekend - Friday, November 11th through Sunday, November 13th.
Haystack Holidays - November 25 through December 24th - Downtown Cannon Beach
 Mimosa Madness -  Saturday, November 25th 
Wreath Making Classes - Sunday, November 26th and December 3rd. 
2017
World of Haystack Rock Lecture Series - January through April, second Wednesday of each month.
Northwest Author Series January though May, the second Saturday of each month
Cannon Beach Yoga Festival - Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th. 
Whale Watching - March through June.
Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival  - Thursday March 9th through Sunday March 12th.
17th Annual Spring Unveiling Arts Festival - Friday May 5th through Sunday May 7th
53rd Annual Sandcastle Contest -  Friday June 16th through Sunday, June 18th.
Farmers Market June 14 through September 27th, Every Tuesday 2pm - 5pm
14th Annual Cottage Tour - Friday September 8th through Sunday September 10th.
 20th Annual Dog Show on the Beach - To Be announced 

 





                  
 
